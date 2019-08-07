UK Labour’s McDonnell: Open to a Scottish independence referendum

At an event at the Edinburgh festival fringe, the UK’s opposition Labour Party’s second most powerful man, John McDonnell, said that his party is open to allow Scotland to hold another independence referendum if the Scottish parliament votes for one, the Guardian reports.

McDonnell noted: “We would not block something like that. We would let the Scottish people decide. That’s democracy.”

