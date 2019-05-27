UK Labour's McDonnell: Labour must back 'public vote' on Brexit after EU vote

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta

The UK's opposition Labour Party's Finance Policy Chief McDonnell was on the wires earlier today, via Twitter, noting that his party must back a public vote on Brexit.

Key Quotes:

“Can’t hide from hit we took last night. Bringing people together when there’s such a divide was never going to be easy.” 

“Now we face prospect of Brexiteer extremist as Tory (Conservative) leader and threat of no deal, we must unite our party and country by taking issue back to people in a public vote.”

