UK Labour’s McDonnell: Corbyn to bring opposition parties together next week to discuss tactics to stop a no-deal Brexit

The UK’s opposition Labour Party’s Finance policy Chief and the second most powerful man, John McDonnell was out on the wires last minutes, via Reuters, noting that their leader Corbyn is likely to bring opposition parties together next week to discuss tactics aimed at stopping a no-deal Brexit.
Additional Comments:
We are building a consensus.
Think conservative lawmakers will ultimately come around to supporting Corbyn.
The sentiment around the pound appears to receive a fresh boost from the above optimistic comments, driving GBP/USD to fresh session tops near 1.2170 levels, as the bulls now target the 1.22 handle.
