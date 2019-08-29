UK Labour’s Gardiner: Will seek to call emergency debate on Brexit next week

UK opposition Labour Party Trade Spokesman Gardiner is on the wires now, via Reuters, noting that “we will seek to call an emergency debate on Brexit next week”.

This comes after the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the UK government will suspend Parliament for more than a month before Brexit, enraging opponents and heightening fears of a no-deal Brexit.

Amid fresh Brexit-related headlines, the pound meets fresh supply, sending the GBP/USD pair back below the 1.22 handle.