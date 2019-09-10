UK Labour’s Corbyn: A no-deal Brexit is a 'Trump-deal Brexit'

The UK opposition Labour Party leader Corbyn is out on the wires now, via Reuters, looking to already push an election agenda.
Key Quotes:
UK workers will pay the price of a no-deal Brexit.
Tories are hijacking the referendum result to help "the rich".
First priority is to stop a no-deal Brexit before heading to an election.
No one can trust Johnson's word on Brexit.
The Cable continues to trade in the lower bound of today's trading range so far, around 1.2330 region, despite upbeat UK jobs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges back below 1.1050 on German budget
EUR/USD edges back below 1.1050 after the German 2020 budget was announced without any surprises. But the downside appears cushioned amid retreating US Treasury yields.
GBP/USD: Recovery remains capped below 1.2350 post-UK jobs
GBP/USD kept its recovery mode intact from a dip to 1.2307 lows but remained below 1.2350 despite the rise in the UK wages and a downtick in the jobless rate. Markets assess the incoming Brexit headlines amid the Parliament suspension.
USD/JPY eases from monthly highs, trades below 107.50
10-year US Treasury bond yield turns south on Tuesday. Chinese PPI data seems to be weighing on market sentiment. US Dollar Index edges higher toward 98.50 handle.
Gold: Remains vulnerable near 4-week lows, below $1500 handle
Gold added to its recent losses and remained under some selling pressure for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday, albeit has managed to recover a major part of its early slide to four-week lows.
Headlines are for Bitcoin, profits for Ethereum
SEC comments do not encourage a Bitcoin that is in defensive mode. Ethereum remains strong and is running to lead a change in the market. XRP moves away from the minima but lacks the strength to go further up.