UK Labour’s Corbyn: A no-deal Brexit is a 'Trump-deal Brexit'

The UK opposition Labour Party leader Corbyn is out on the wires now, via Reuters, looking to already push an election agenda.

Key Quotes:

UK workers will pay the price of a no-deal Brexit. Tories are hijacking the referendum result to help "the rich". First priority is to stop a no-deal Brexit before heading to an election. No one can trust Johnson's word on Brexit.

The Cable continues to trade in the lower bound of today's trading range so far, around 1.2330 region, despite upbeat UK jobs.