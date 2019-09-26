UK Labour’s Abbott: Prospect of Labour MPs backing new Brexit deal is over

Fresh headlines are hitting the wires from the UK’s opposition party Labour Home Affairs Spokeswoman, Diane Abbott, as she says that the “prospect of Labour MPs backing new Brexit deal is over.

Her comments add to the ongoing chaos around the UK political scenario, especially after the UK Supreme Court ruled the PM Johnson guilty of suspending the parliament ‘unlawfully’.

Further, a Labour spokesman said that the Labour leader Corbyn will meet other opposition leaders on Thursday to discuss tactics.

Meanwhile, the UK Tory party Chairman Cleverly noted that the tensions will not die down until Brexit is resolved.

The Cable seems to have run into fresh offers on the above headlines, now attempting a tepid bounce from 1.2350 levels.