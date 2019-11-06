UK: Labour to tale cross-party motion to prevent no-deal Brexit - Daily Mirror

According to Pippa Crerar, Daily Mirror's political editor, the opposition Labour party is preparing to table a cross-party motion to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

"Would hand control of Parliamentary agenda to MPs on Tuesday 25th June. Gives them mechanism to stop UK crashing out," Crerar tweeted out.

"It would prevent a future PM proroguing Parliament to force through a No Deal Brexit against the wishes of MPs. Dominic Raab and Esther McVey have both suggested this as a strategy."