UK Labour Party’s Corbyn: UK could stay in the single market after Brexit - FT

UK Labour Party’s Corbyn: UK could stay in the single market after Brexit - FTBy Eren Sengezer
Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the opposition party, Labour, has hinted that the UK could stay in the single market after Brexit, according to a recent article published in Financial Times.
Key quotes:
- “We want a relationship which allows us to trade within the single market,” Mr Corbyn told Radio 4.
- "Whether that’s formal membership, which is only possible, I believe, if you’re actually a member of the EU, or whether it’s an agreed trading relationship, is open for discussion."
- "The outcome is more important than the nomenclature on the way."
