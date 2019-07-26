UK Junior InteriorMin Malthouse: PM has said there will be an emergency budget in the autumn

Reuters reports the recent comments by the UK Junior Interior Minister Malthouse on the Budget, with the key headlines found below.

PM has said there will be an emergency budget in the autumn which will be designed to stimulate the economy. Hope that a stronger, growing economy will produce greater tax revenues which can pay for what we want to do.

The pound sees some fresh selling in early European trades, as the Cable traders weigh in the latest Brexit headlines, with 1.2400 back on sight.