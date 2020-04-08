UK Junior Health Minister: PM Johnson is in a stable condition and in good spirits

UK Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson is in a stable condition and in good spirits, Junior Health Minister said on Wednesday.

He said that the UK is sourcing ventilators from the US when asked about the UK medical facilities.

Its too early to say when we reach the peak of the outbreak, the Minister added.

He noted that the lockdown will be reviewed when we appear to have gone over the virus peak.

GBP/USD reaction

Amid the renewed concerns over the coronavirus spread, the US dollar continues to draw the have bids, sending GBP/USD back below 1.2300.