UK Junior FinMin Sunak: Employment picture is very strong in UK economy

UK’s Junior Finance Minister Rishi Sunak was recently on wires, via Reuters, while conveying optimism surrounding the Brexit deal and the British economy.

Key quotes

Open to wanting to have a deal with EU.

Hope the EU come and engage with the UK to get a deal.

Growing faster than many of our EU friends, the economy is resilient.

Employment picture is very strong in UK economy.

Part of our no-deal preparations are to help supply chains.

FX implications

While such upbeat statements from newly appointed UK lawmakers generally have a positive impact on the GBP/USD pair, markets presently showed no response to the news as all eyes are on the Bank of England’s (BOE) quarterly inflation report.