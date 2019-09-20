UK Junior BrexitMin: I am confident we can get a deal and leave on October 31

Following the comments from the Irish Foreign Minister Coveney and Juncker’s upbeat remarks, a junior Brexit Minister from the UK expresses optimism on reaching a Brexit deal.

Key Quotes:

We have moved a long way in seven weeks. I am confident we can get a deal, get it through parliament and leave on October 31. The EU have shown considerable movement on the withdrawal agreement.

GBP/USD is consolidating the Juncker-led rally to two-month tops of 1.2582 amid a data-empty UK docket and ahead of Fedspeak.