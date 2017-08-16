UK jobs: Self-employment rose to a record high of 15% of workforce

UK jobs: Self-employment rose to a record high of 15% of workforceBy Dhwani Mehta
More insights on the UK’s Labour market report, as published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) last minutes:
Employment change (3m/3m) June: 125k (est 97k; prev 175k)
UK real average weekly earnings fell 0.5% 3-months to June 2017 (excl & incl bonuses)
Self-employment rose 3-months to March by 21k, to a record high of 15% of workforce
UK inactivity rate fell to a new record low of 21.3%
UK part-time employment rose 34k to 8.49m -zero-hours worker numbers show a small fall on year-ago figures uk figures:
Increase seen in numbers of workers born elsewhere in the EU, markedly slower on an annual rate
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.