UK jobs: Self-employment rose to a record high of 15% of workforce

More insights on the UK’s Labour market report, as published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) last minutes:

Employment change (3m/3m) June: 125k (est 97k; prev 175k)

UK real average weekly earnings fell 0.5% 3-months to June 2017 (excl & incl bonuses)

Self-employment rose 3-months to March by 21k, to a record high of 15% of workforce

UK inactivity rate fell to a new record low of 21.3%

UK part-time employment rose 34k to 8.49m -zero-hours worker numbers show a small fall on year-ago figures uk figures:

Increase seen in numbers of workers born elsewhere in the EU, markedly slower on an annual rate