UK jobs preview: Figures may impact the pound toward the next shocks

Claimant Count Change numbers for February may impact the pound toward the next shocks, in the opinion of Yohay Elam from FXStreet. GBP/USD is trading at 1.222.

Key quotes

“In the upcoming UK jobs report, the Claimant Count Change, or jobless claims, are for February. A substantial increase of 21,400 is on the cards.”

“Average Hourly Earnings including bonuses are set to accelerate from 2.9% to 3%. Excluding extra pay, the pace is set to remain unchanged at 3.2%.”

“The Unemployment Rate is unlikely to budge from the historic low of 3.8% and changes are unlikely.”

“The most recent headlines may have a greater impact on the pound, but when the dust settles, it could impact the positioning of sterling toward the next moves.”

“Upon a relief rally, the rise has the potential to be more significant if British statistics are upbeat, while downbeat data may flatten the pound's curve.”