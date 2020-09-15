UK June jobless claims changed +73.7K vs +100K expected.

The UK wages excluding bonuses rose by 0.2% YoY vs. -0.2% expected.

The unemployment rate in the UK rises to 4.1% in July.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Tuesday, the UK’s official jobless rate ticked higher to 4.1% in July vs. the previous 3.9%, while the claimant count change showed a smaller-than-expected increase last month.

The number of people claiming jobless benefits rose by 73.7K in August, against expectations +100K and +69.9K seen previously. The claimant count rate came in at 7.6% vs. 7.5% last.

The UK’s average weekly Earnings, excluding bonuses, arrived at +0.2% 3Mo/YoY in July versus -0.2% last and -0.2% expected while the gauge including bonuses came in at -1.0% 3Mo/YoY in July versus -1.2% previous and -1.3% expected.

Key points (ONS)

Early indicators for august 2020 suggest that the number of employees in the UK on payrolls was down around 695,000 compared with March 2020. Figures for May to jolly 2020 show an increase in the unemployment rate; despite this increase and an increase in the number of redundancies, the employment rate was up. Over the quarter, there has been a large decrease in the number of young people in employment. While redundancies were still historically low, both the quarterly and annual changes are the largest seen since 2009. The number of people who are estimated to be temporarily away from work (including furloughed workers) has fallen, but it was still more than 5 million in jolly 2020. Total hours worked was still low but showed some signs of recovery in the three months to July 2020. The claimant count reached 2.7 million in August 2020, an increase of 120.8% since March 2020. The rate of decline in employee pay growth slowed in July following strong falls in the previous three months.

About UK jobs

The UK Average Earnings released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) is a key short-term indicator of how levels of pay are changing within the UK economy. Generally speaking, the positive earnings growth anticipates positive (or bullish) for the GBP, whereas a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).

GBP/USD reaction

Mixed UK jobs data had little to no impact on the pound, as GBP/USD held the higher ground above 1.2850 , up 0.14% on the day. The spot hit a daily high of 1.2870 in the last hour.