UK jobless rate ticks higher to 4.1% in July, wages and claimant count upbeat

- UK June jobless claims changed +73.7K vs +100K expected.
- The UK wages excluding bonuses rose by 0.2% YoY vs. -0.2% expected.
- The unemployment rate in the UK rises to 4.1% in July.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Tuesday, the UK’s official jobless rate ticked higher to 4.1% in July vs. the previous 3.9%, while the claimant count change showed a smaller-than-expected increase last month.
The number of people claiming jobless benefits rose by 73.7K in August, against expectations +100K and +69.9K seen previously. The claimant count rate came in at 7.6% vs. 7.5% last.
The UK’s average weekly Earnings, excluding bonuses, arrived at +0.2% 3Mo/YoY in July versus -0.2% last and -0.2% expected while the gauge including bonuses came in at -1.0% 3Mo/YoY in July versus -1.2% previous and -1.3% expected.
Key points (ONS)
Early indicators for august 2020 suggest that the number of employees in the UK on payrolls was down around 695,000 compared with March 2020.
Figures for May to jolly 2020 show an increase in the unemployment rate; despite this increase and an increase in the number of redundancies, the employment rate was up.
Over the quarter, there has been a large decrease in the number of young people in employment.
While redundancies were still historically low, both the quarterly and annual changes are the largest seen since 2009.
The number of people who are estimated to be temporarily away from work (including furloughed workers) has fallen, but it was still more than 5 million in jolly 2020.
Total hours worked was still low but showed some signs of recovery in the three months to July 2020.
The claimant count reached 2.7 million in August 2020, an increase of 120.8% since March 2020.
The rate of decline in employee pay growth slowed in July following strong falls in the previous three months.
About UK jobs
The UK Average Earnings released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) is a key short-term indicator of how levels of pay are changing within the UK economy. Generally speaking, the positive earnings growth anticipates positive (or bullish) for the GBP, whereas a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).
GBP/USD reaction
Mixed UK jobs data had little to no impact on the pound, as GBP/USD held the higher ground above 1.2850 , up 0.14% on the day. The spot hit a daily high of 1.2870 in the last hour.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY hits three-week lows, eyes 105.00 ahead of Fed
USD/JPY drops to the lowest since August 28 as Japanese trade numbers please Yen buyers. The yen also remains underpinned by the pre-Fed caution trading while Japan's Suga formally takes up the country's leadership.
AUD/USD regains 0.7300 but stays cautious ahead of Fed
AUD/USD is once again challenging highs above 0.7300, heading towards two-week highs. Broad-based US dollar retreat amid a cautious market sentiment lifts the aussie. The bulls pay little heed to the US-China conflict, as all eyes remain on the FOMC decision.
Gold's love affair with bullish trendline continues
Gold trades around a multi-month bullish trendline for the ninth straight day. The Sept. 8 low is now the level to beat for the bears. Throughout the recovery rally, the bulls have persistently struggled to establish a foothold above the trendline hurdle.
WTI: Bullish conditions offer 1:3 R/R setup
WTI is correcting a weekly impulse which gives rise to a bullish trade setup. The price has stalled at resistance and technical indicators have confirmed a bullish environment.
Will FOMC be good or bad for the Dollar?
Wednesday’s Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement is the most important event risk on this week’s calendar but many investors are wondering how much impact it will have on the US dollar.