UK jobless rate climbs to 4.9% in Oct vs. 5.1% expected, GBP/USD uninspired

UK Oct jobless claims changed +64.3K vs +50.0K expected.

The UK wages excluding bonuses rose by 2.8% YoY vs. 2.6% expected.

The unemployment rate in the UK rose to 4.9% in October.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Tuesday, the UK’s official jobless rate rose to 4.9% in October vs. the previous 4.8% and 5.1% expected, while the claimant count change showed a bigger-than-expected increase last month.

The number of people claiming jobless benefits rose by 64.3K in November, against expectations +50.0K and -29.8K seen previously. The claimant count rate came in at 7.4% vs. 7.3% last.

The UK’s average weekly Earnings, excluding bonuses, arrived at +2.8% 3Mo/YoY in Oct versus +2.6% last and +1.9% expected while the gauge including bonuses came in at +2.7% 3Mo/YoY in Oct versus +2.2% previous and +1.3% expected.

Key points (via ONS)

Early estimates for November 2020 suggest that there is a slight drop over the month in the number of payroll employees in the UK. The UK ILO employment -144k 3m/3m in 3 months to oct (poll -250k). Since February 2020, the number of payroll employees has fallen by 819,000. Number of redundancies reached a record high in August to October 2020. Vacancies have continued to recover in the latest period but are still below the levels seen before the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The UK vacancies 547,000 in three months to Nov. estimated growth in average pay is impacted by compositional effects of a fall in the number and proportion of lower-paid employee jobs. Of the more than 800,000 fewer employees on the payroll in November than Feb, over a third of this fall came from the hospitality sector.

About UK jobs

The UK Average Earnings released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) is a key short-term indicator of how levels of pay are changing within the UK economy. Generally speaking, the positive earnings growth anticipates positive (or bullish) for the GBP, whereas a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).

GBP/USD reaction

Mixed UK jobs data keeps the pound largely unaffected, as GBP/USD continues to waver around 1.3340, up 0.10% on the day.