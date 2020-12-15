UK jobless rate climbs to 4.9% in Oct vs. 5.1% expected, GBP/USD uninspired

- UK Oct jobless claims changed +64.3K vs +50.0K expected.
- The UK wages excluding bonuses rose by 2.8% YoY vs. 2.6% expected.
- The unemployment rate in the UK rose to 4.9% in October.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Tuesday, the UK’s official jobless rate rose to 4.9% in October vs. the previous 4.8% and 5.1% expected, while the claimant count change showed a bigger-than-expected increase last month.
The number of people claiming jobless benefits rose by 64.3K in November, against expectations +50.0K and -29.8K seen previously. The claimant count rate came in at 7.4% vs. 7.3% last.
The UK’s average weekly Earnings, excluding bonuses, arrived at +2.8% 3Mo/YoY in Oct versus +2.6% last and +1.9% expected while the gauge including bonuses came in at +2.7% 3Mo/YoY in Oct versus +2.2% previous and +1.3% expected.
Key points (via ONS)
Early estimates for November 2020 suggest that there is a slight drop over the month in the number of payroll employees in the UK.
The UK ILO employment -144k 3m/3m in 3 months to oct (poll -250k).
Since February 2020, the number of payroll employees has fallen by 819,000.
Number of redundancies reached a record high in August to October 2020.
Vacancies have continued to recover in the latest period but are still below the levels seen before the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The UK vacancies 547,000 in three months to Nov.
estimated growth in average pay is impacted by compositional effects of a fall in the number and proportion of lower-paid employee jobs.
Of the more than 800,000 fewer employees on the payroll in November than Feb, over a third of this fall came from the hospitality sector.
About UK jobs
The UK Average Earnings released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) is a key short-term indicator of how levels of pay are changing within the UK economy. Generally speaking, the positive earnings growth anticipates positive (or bullish) for the GBP, whereas a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).
GBP/USD reaction
Mixed UK jobs data keeps the pound largely unaffected, as GBP/USD continues to waver around 1.3340, up 0.10% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
