UK is quickly running out of time to prepare for a no-deal Brexit - PAC report

In a report by the UK Members of Parliament (MPs) on the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), an influential House of Commons committee, they warned the government that its work on no-deal preparations ahead of the potential plan for the UK to leave the European Union without a deal on October 31.

Key Details (via Business Insider):

“Urged the government to ramp up no-deal preparations.

Prime ministerial candidates Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt have both said they would take the UK out of the EU without a deal later this year.

However, there is growing concern that the country will not be ready for this outcome.

without ample time to prepare, government departments risk being rushed into mistakes like the Department for Transport's ferry mishap, which cost the taxpayer about £85 million.

The UK could be less prepared for a no-deal Brexit than it was in March, experts said.

Labour said the report exposes the government's shambolic no-deal Brexit preparations."