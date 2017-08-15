UK: Inflation won’t tempt the BoE into hiking rates - ING

James Smith, Economist at ING, expects the Bank of England to keep "looking through" headline CPI spikes as signs of medium-term inflation pressures remain elusive.

Key Quotes

“Few signs of organic inflation even as headline CPI picks up

We're expecting headline inflation to pick-up to 2.7% this week as the effect of sterling's post-Brexit weakness outweighs the 1% fall in petrol prices in July. We may even see the core rate equal May's four-and-a-half year high of 2.6%. That might test the patience of some Bank of England hawks, but the pound's fall is largely to blame. With wage growth set to remain subdued, we still don't think the monetary policy committee will be tempted into hiking rates this year.”

“Inflation below target when energy & sterling effects are stripped out

If the Bank of England is to hike rates in the near-future, it needs to see signs of “domestically generated” inflation. There’s no single foolproof way of tracking this, but given the 20% fall in the pound since November 2015, stripping out the currency effect is a good place to start.

One rudimentary way of doing this is by breaking down the CPI basket by import intensity - that's the proportion of a particular good that is based on imports. You'd generally expect goods with a lower import intensity to be less affected by moves in the pound. That's not always true - air fares are a good example of a low import-intensity service that is very sensitive to sterling fluctuations - but it’s a decent enough rule of thumb.

If we strip out everything except goods with less than 20% import content (that still covers roughly 60% of the CPI basket), inflation would be just 1.7% - much lower than the latest 2.6% headline CPI reading and importantly, below the BoE's target.”

“Wage growth is key - and it's proving hard to find