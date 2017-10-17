UK inflation on the rise - ANZ

UK inflation on the rise - ANZBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at ANZ explained that UK inflation rose to 3%, the quickest pace of growth since April 2012, with core inflation at 2.7%.
Key Quotes:
"There were a number of BoE speakers with Governor Carney declining to comment on a specific time for the next rate rise and tight-roping the need to cautiously raise rates."
"Silvana Tenreyro said, “my view is that we are approaching a tipping point at which it would be necessary or justified to remove some of that stimulus.” However, Dave Ramsden said “I still think there is some slack in the economy... I’m going to approach each MPC meeting as it comes.” "
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.