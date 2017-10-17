UK inflation on the rise - ANZ

Analysts at ANZ explained that UK inflation rose to 3%, the quickest pace of growth since April 2012, with core inflation at 2.7%.

Key Quotes:

"There were a number of BoE speakers with Governor Carney declining to comment on a specific time for the next rate rise and tight-roping the need to cautiously raise rates."

"Silvana Tenreyro said, “my view is that we are approaching a tipping point at which it would be necessary or justified to remove some of that stimulus.” However, Dave Ramsden said “I still think there is some slack in the economy... I’m going to approach each MPC meeting as it comes.” "