UK: Inflation highlights rate risks - ING

According to James Knightley, Chief International Economist at ING, UK Inflation at 2.9% could push the BoE to talk up the chances of a rate rise although Brexit uncertainty leads us to doubt that they will actually pull the trigger.

Key Quotes

“UK inflation has rebounded to 2.9%YoY in August, up from 2.6% in July. The increase was motor fuel related, but there is still the legacy of sterling’s plunge feeding through from higher import costs. Indeed, core inflation (excludes food and energy) jumped from 2.4% to 2.7%. Clothing and footwear were key culprits following a couple of months of hefty price falls while household goods prices also rebounded.”

“The BoE is likely to remain concerned that financial markets are mispricing the risk of an interest rate rise. We expect the accompanying statement to Thursday’s policy decision to retain the sentence that “monetary policy could need to be tightened by a somewhat greater extent… than the path implied by the yield curve”.”

“External members Ian McCafferty and Michael Saunders will again vote in favour of an immediate 25bp rate rise, but the key story will be whether BoE Chief Economist Andy Haldane finally follows through with his threat to vote for a hike. Back in June he warned that “the balance point [between tightening ‘too early’ and ‘too late’]… has shifted. Certainly, I think such a tightening is likely to be needed well ahead of current market expectations.”

“If we do get a 6-3 vote for stable policy it could prompt a re-appraisal of the potential path of interest rates, but we feel that the economic uncertainty brought about by Brexit will lead the committee to hold fire until there is much greater clarity the UK’s post Brexit environment. The inflationary impulse from sterling’s post referendum plunge will gradually fade through next year and there is a lack of domestically generated price pressures. Even if we do see last August’s emergency rate cut reversed at some point in the next twelve months it is unlikely to mark the start of a tightening cycle.”