UK inflation expectations for year ahead drops to 2.9% from 3.3% – Citi/YouGov

The latest Citi/YouGov inflation survey, published on Wednesday, showed that the average expectations for inflation over the next 12 months in the UK edged lower to 2.9% from 3.3% in January's survey, as reported by Reuters.

Further details of the survey revealed that inflation expectations for 5-10 years ahead fell to 3.3%.

Market reaction

This report doesn't seem to be having a noticeable impact on the British pound's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was down 0.11% on a daily basis at 1.3907.