UK industrial production to come in largely unchanged - Barclays

UK industrial production to come in largely unchanged - BarclaysBy Dhwani Mehta
In the view of analysts at Barclays, the UK industrial production data is likely to come in unchanged from the previous month, while the manufacturing production levels are set fall in the reported month.
Key Quotes:
“We expect Industrial production to come in largely unchanged from previous months as lower manufacturing could be balanced by stronger utilities.
Manufacturing woes reflect a fall in vehicle production in June as well as softer global activity index.
If realised, Q2 production would be 0.5% lower than in Q1, in line with preliminary GDP estimates.”
