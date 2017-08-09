UK: Industrial production figures largely in line with expectations - BBH

Today's UK industrial production figures for July were largely in line with expectations with a 0.2% monthly advance, according to analysts at BBH.

Key Quotes

“Within industrial output, manufacturing was a bright spot. It rose 0.5% after a flat June reading. Construction output was considerably weaker than expected (-0.9% vs. median guesstimate of -0.2%). It is the fourth consecutive monthly decline. Separately, the UK reported a somewhat smaller trade deficit, but much of the improvement was due to revisions to the June series.”