UK industrial production extends upbeat momentum in Dec

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) published the UK industrial and manufacturing production data on Friday, showing that the overall industrial activity extended its solid expansionary mode in December, surprising markets to the upside.

Manufacturing output jumped 2.1% m/m in Dec versus a revised 1.4% rise seen in Nov, while total industrial output also showed a stellar performance on monthly basis, with the figures showing a 1.1% growth in the reported month, against +0.2% expected and a 2.0% rebound seen in Nov.

On annualized basis, UK manufacturing production also expanded 4.0% in Dec, compared with expectations of +1.8%. Total industrial output also rose 4.3% from a year earlier, bettering expectations of a 3.2% rise and against the previous +2.2% print.