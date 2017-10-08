UK: Industrial production, construction, and international trade in focus - TDS

UK: Industrial production, construction, and international trade in focus - TDSBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at TDS suggest that today’s ONS output indicator “theme day” sees the release of June industrial production, construction, and international trade from the UK which are going to gauge maximum investors attention.
Key Quotes
“For manufacturing, we’re looking for another negative print (-0.4% m/m), leaving 5 of the last 6 months in negative territory. This has raised a few eyebrows at the Bank of England, as the survey data has suggested better growth rates. For construction, we expect a 0.3% m/m decline on the back of a weakening housing market. For international trade, the consensus is for the visible trade balance to improve from -£11.9bn to -£11.0bn in June.”
