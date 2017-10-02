UK Industrial and manufacturing production in spotlight - TDS

Analysts at TDS provide a brief preview of the key events due on the cards from the UK docket later today.

Key Quotes:

“GBP December trade, IP, and construction on the docket. The ONS had pencilled in rather strong December prints for industrial production (+0.6%) and construction (+1.0%) when it released its first estimate of Q4 GDP.”

“We see downside risks to growth compared to the ONS and look for both measures to come in closer to flat, leaving the risk of a downward revision when the second estimate of GDP is published.”