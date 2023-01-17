- The Unemployment Rate in the UK arrived at 3.7% in November.
- UK Claimant Count Change came in at 19.7K in December.
- The UK wages excluding bonuses rose by 6.4% YoY in November vs. 6.3% expected.
According to the latest data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Tuesday, the UK’s ILO Unemployment Rate remained unchanged at 3.7% in November vs. the 3.7% expected while the claimant count change showed a mild decrease in the reported month.
The number of people claiming jobless benefits rose by 19.7K in December when compared to 30.5K booked previously.
The UK’s average weekly earnings, excluding bonuses, arrived at 6.4% 3Mo/YoY in November versus 6.1% last and 6.3% expected while the gauge including bonuses came in at 6.4% 3Mo/YoY in November versus 6.1% previous and 6.1% expected.
Key points (via ONS)
The number of vacancies in October to December 2022 was 1,161,000, a decrease of 75,000 from July to September 2022. Despite six consecutive quarterly falls, the number of vacancies remains at historically high levels.
UK Payrolls change 28k in December vs. 107k prior
GBP/USD reaction
GBP/USD picked up bids on mixed UK employment data, rising back to 1.2200, as of writing.
About UK jobs
The UK Average Earnings released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) is a key short-term indicator of how levels of pay are changing within the UK economy. Generally speaking, positive earnings growth anticipates positive (or bullish) for the GBP, whereas a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD rebounds to 1.2200 on mixed UK jobs data
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.2200, rebounding from daily lows after the UK labor market report. The UK Jobless Rate steadied at 3.7% in November while the average hourly earnings rose more than expected. The US Dollar rebounds amid a cautious market mood.
EUR/USD remains sideways around 1.0830 amid ambiguity in risk profile, US PPI eyed
EUR/USD is in a rangebound territory as solid yields are weighing on risk-perceived currencies. The release of the US PPI will provide more cues about inflation projections. According to Bloomberg’s poll, the ECB is expected to find an interest rate peak at 3.25%.
Gold edges lower amid firmer US Dollar, downside seems limited
Gold price edges lower for the second successive day on Tuesday and moves further away from its highest level since April, around the $1,929 region touched the previous day. The XAU/USD remains depressed heaving into the European session.
Cardano price could retrace to these key levels as ADA bulls pause before critical hurdle
Cardano price shows renewed strength that has allowed it to rally explosively over the last two weeks or more. This exponential run-up is currently facing a stiff resistance level that could either result in a minor pullback or a steep correction, especially if Bitcoin price drops as well.
A day away, but the BOJ holds sway
It might be a day away, but the BoJ still holds sway as markets fret about the BoJ's highly uncomfortable position, which is likely holding global markets hostage. Global shares are trading mixed after a quiet session for overseas markets because Wall Street was closed for a public holiday.