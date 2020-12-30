UK: House of Commons votes in favour of implementing post-Brexit trade deal with EU

The UK House of Commons voted in favour of legislation implementing the post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union, as reported by Reuters.

The legislation now moves to House of Lords for a debate and a vote, which is expected to take place later this evening.

Market reaction

This development doesn't seem to be having a significant on the British pound's performance against its rivals as it was largely expected. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was trading at 1.3583, gaining 0.62% on a daily basis.