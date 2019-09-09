UK: House of Commons speaker Bercow to resign if parliament votes for snap election

Speaker of the lower house, John Bercow, today announced that he will stand down at the next election if parliament votes for one later today. "If parliament does not vote for an election on Monday, I will stand down at the close of business on Thursday, October 31," Bercow added.

The British pound came under modest selling pressure on this development. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was still up 0.48% on the day at 1.2341 while the EUR/GBP pair was virtually unchanged on the day at 0.8960.