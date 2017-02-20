UK: High chances of unelected House of Lords securing amendments in the Brexit bill - Natixis

In view of the analysts at Natixis, in the United Kingdom, there is a high chance that the unelected House of Lords, in which Theresa May does not have a majority, will secure some amendments in the Brexit bill.

Key Quotes

“The government plans to complete the legislative process by March 7 and send the final bill to the monarch for royal assent on March 8. There is a risk that the passage of the Brexit bill in the House of Lords would be delayed until late March.”