UK Govt Spokesperson: We will always reserve right to act in the best interests of Northern Ireland

“We will always reserve the right to act in the best interests of Northern Ireland and the UK’s internal market,” said a British government spokesperson on Monday.

Further comments

“Our top priority is to preserve the huge gains from the peace process.”

“We are working hard to resolve outstanding issues with the Northern Ireland protocol through the joint committee and will continue to approach these discussions in good faith.”

“As a responsible government, we are considering fall back options in the event this is not achieved to ensure the communities of Northern Ireland are protected.”

