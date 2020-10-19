UK Govt Scientific Adviser: Need three-week lockdown to stop COVID-19 spiralling

Amid a relentless surge in the coronavirus cases in Britain, the government’s scientific adviser Jeremy Farrar said that a three-week period of national lockdown restrictions needs to be imposed immediately to contain the COVID-19 spread.

Key quotes

“The current tiered restrictions will not bring the transmission rates down sufficiently or prevent the continued spread of the virus.”

“A three-week period of nationally increased restrictions, with the right levels of financial support, will allow us to reset before winter, stop transmission spiralling, protect and prepare health services, give time to get the test-trace-isolate systems fully functional, and save lives.”

Market reaction

GBP/USD defends mild gains above 1.2900 amid a cautious market mood and ahead of a fresh round of Brexit negotiations this week.

The spot trades at 1.2928, up 0.11% on a daily basis, as we write.