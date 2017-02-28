UK Govt departments told to cut costs by 6% before 2020 election – IB

UK Govt departments told to cut costs by 6% before 2020 election – IBBy Dhwani Mehta
The latest story published by the IB Times today reported that the UK Treasury noted that Whitehall would look at how to cut costs as part of an "efficiency review" with the savings to be introduced around the time of the next election in 2020.
The Chief Secretary to the Treasury, David Gauke, said the government wants to "live within our means while delivering maximum value".
The Treasury has sent out letters this week to government departments.