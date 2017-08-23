UK Govt. Brexit position paper: after Brexit, rights & obligations will be enforced by UK's courts

UK Govt. Brexit position paper: after Brexit, rights & obligations will be enforced by UK's courtsBy Haresh Menghani
The UK government is out with another Brexit position paper, which form part of the Government’s vision to build a new, deep and special partnership with the European Union.
Key points:
• No precedent for European Court of Justice to rule over international agreements between EU and third countries
• Brexit repeal bill will give pre-Brexit ECJ case law the same binding status in UK courts as decision of UK supreme court
• After Brexit, rights & obligations of individuals & businesses will be enforced by UK's courts
• Will engage constructively with EU to find agreement on approach to enforcement, dispute resolution after Brexit
