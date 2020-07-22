UK Govt abandons hopes of reaching a US-UK trade deal ahead of American presidential election – FT

Citing unnamed senior government officials, the Financial Times (FT) reports that the UK Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson’s government has lost hopes of reaching a trade deal with the US before the November American presidential election.

Key quotes

“British government has abandoned hopes of reaching a US-UK trade deal ahead of this autumn's American presidential election.

British officials blaming the COVID-19 pandemic for slow progress.

Senior government figures have concluded no comprehensive deal is possible before the November poll.

A third round of talks will begin via online video conference on Monday but neither side expects a conclusive breakthrough.”

Market reaction

The above report seems to have weighed on the pound, as GBP/USD turns negative and tests daily lows near 1.2720 region.