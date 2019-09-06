Corrected: a court in London has rejected the appeal by Gina Miller and John Major against the government's suspension of parliament. The ruling was expected. Nevertheless, GBP/USD has recaptured 1.2300 in response.

An earlier report suggested that the court backed the appeal. Nevertheless, the pound is clinging to the round number.

Earlier this week, a court in Scotland also threw out a request to block the government's prorogation of the House of Commons. However, the hearings in the court revealed how the government was planning the move for several weeks.

The pound has surged during the week on hopes that a no-deal Brexit may be blocked. Prime minister Boris Johnson said he would rather "die in the ditch" than ask for an extension to Brexit.