UK government confident of winning vote on the Brexit legislation - spokesman

UK government confident of winning vote on the Brexit legislation - spokesmanBy Omkar Godbole
A UK PM May’s spokesman has reportedly said that Prime Minister's government is confident of winning a vote on a major piece of Brexit legislation, due in parliament later on Monday or early Tuesday.
Reuters report says - Parliament is due to hold a late-night vote on whether to let the central plank of Britain’s Brexit plan - the EU withdrawal bill - move to the next stage of the lawmaking process.
