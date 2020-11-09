UK Gov' suffers massive defeat as Lords vote through amendment to IMB

Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered a big defeat in parliament's upper chamber on Monday over proposed laws that would allow him to breach the terms of Britain's European Union exit treaty.
Reacting to the result of the vote, Labour’s leader in the Lords, Baroness Smith said:
I am sure some in government will initially react with bravado and try to dismiss tonight’s historic votes in the Lords. To do so, however, would underestimate the genuine and serious concerns across the UK and beyond about ministers putting themselves above and beyond the rule of law.
The government should see sense, accept the removal of these offending clauses, and start to rebuild our international reputation.
The House of Lords voted 433 to 165 to remove a key clause in a section of the bill which would give ministers the power to unilaterally override parts of the exit treaty relating to Northern Ireland.
Now that peers have voted to remove the clause, Boris Johnson will have to decide whether to reinsert the clause before the bill’s return to the Commons in the coming weeks, despite its potential to jeopardise a trade deal with the US.
The president-elect Joe Biden has made it clear that he believes the proposals threaten the Good Friday agreement.
Meanwhile, the Lords are now voting on removing Clause 44 and inserting a new clause that is intended to establish that goods from Northern Ireland would not be discriminated against in the operation of the UK market.
The result is expected shortly.
Market reaction
GBP/USD is unchanged on the news, as markets were expecting the defeat.
The pound is steady at 1.3159 at the time of writing, digesting the overnight volatility.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends losses below 0.7300 amid mixed signals, eyes China CPI
AUD/USD refreshes intraday low while stretching pullback from two-month high. Risks stay mildly positive after the heavy optimism as vaccine hopes confront trade war jitters, Fed signals. October’s Aussie NAB data, China inflation numbers to decorate the calendar.
XAU/USD nurse biggest losses in three months around $1,850
Gold stays depressed near the lowest in six weeks. The yellow metal posted the heaviest declines since Aug 11, while refreshing the multi-day low, after the news concerning the coronavirus propelled market sentiment and extended the USD strength.
WTI: Pullback from 11-week-old resistance line, 100-day SMA eyes $40.00
WTI sellers attack $40.00 while extending U-turn from three-week high. Bullish MACD keeps energy buyers hopeful above 200-day SMA. October high adds to the upside barriers, before key SMA, trend line resistance.
Covid Vaccine: Pfizer's success promising for three other efforts, rally may have only just begun
Scientific outlet Stat explains that Pfizer's vaccine success is promising for three other efforts. Approval of other vaccines would hasten the distribution of immunization. The stock market rally may have considerable room to run.
EUR/USD’s reversal from 1.1920 finds support at 1.1800
EUR/USD halts a four-day rally and retreats to 1.1800. The US dollar bounces up on higher US T-Bond yields. EUR/USD remains biased higher, looking to test 1.2011. The euro has put an end to a four-day rally on Monday after been rejected at 1.1920.