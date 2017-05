Analysts at Lloyds Bank suggest that UK’s second estimate of Q1 GDP is likely to remain in the spotlight which is expected by Lloyds Bank to be unrevised at 0.3%q/q.

Key Quotes

“The overall growth expected to be weighed by slower consumer spending growth and a negative contribution from net trade. It remains to be seen whether signals of firm export activity in business surveys will be reflected in the official figures in due course.”