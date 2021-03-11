UK GDP seen returning to pre-COVID level within two years – Reuters poll

The UK economic growth is expected to return to the pre-COVID-19 levels within two years, courtesy of the big-spending splurge announced by the Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, the latest Reuters poll of economists showed.
Key findings
“Twenty-two of 31 economists who answered an additional question in the March 5-10 poll said GDP would be at its pre-COVID-19 size within two years, including five who said within a year. The other nine said it would take longer.”
“When asked at what level the unemployment would peak, the median response was 6.5%, most likely in the final quarter of this year after the retention scheme ends.”
“When asked about UK fiscal policy over the next couple of years an overwhelming majority, 21 of 25, of economists said Sunak had got it about right. Three said it was too tight and the only one said too loose.”
“For 2021 as a whole the growth forecast was revised down to 4.6% from 4.7% while the 2022 median was revised up to 5.7% from 5.5%.”
“Median forecasts showed borrowing costs would not rise until sometime in 2023, and even then only to 0.25%. None of the 67 economists polled expected any change at the Bank's next decision on March 18.”
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD turns lower from the 23.6% Fib retracement
EUR/USD is currently trading near 1.1920, representing a 0.10% drop on the day, having nearly tested 1.1932 during the overnight trade. That level marks the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the pullback from 1.2349 to 1.1836. The short-term bias remains bearish with the 5- and 10-day Simple Moving Averages trending south and the 14-day Relative Strength Index hovering in the bearish territory below 50.
GBP/USD: 21-day SMA guards immediate upside above 1.3900
GBP/USD wavers around weekly top, fades upside momentum off-late. Sustained break of 10-day SMA, two-week-old falling trend line favor bulls. Bears will look for entries below three-month-old support line.
GBP/USD: 21-day SMA guards immediate upside above 1.3900
GBP/USD wavers around weekly top, fades upside momentum off-late. Sustained break of 10-day SMA, two-week-old falling trend line favor bulls. Bears will look for entries below three-month-old support line.
Dogecoin is at risk of plummeting, according to technicals
Dogecoin has been trading in a short-term downtrend, despite Mark Cuban's positive comments in the past two days. The digital asset is at risk of a significant drop if it can't stay above a critical support level.
Roblox (RBLX) Stock Price prediction: The new game in meme town is Roblox
Roblox (RBLX) stock is launching on the NYSE today, Wednesday. Roblox is a social gaming phenomenon with hundreds of millions of players globally. Roblox (RBLX) is looking to expand its offering into entertainment, toys, and other social gaming aspects.