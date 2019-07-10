The UK GDP monthly release showed that the economy returned to expansion in May, coming in at +0.3% versus -0.4% previous.

Meanwhile, Index of services (May) came in at 0.0% m/m vs. +0.1% expected and Index of services (May) arrived at +0.3% 3m/3m vs. +0.1% expected and +0.2% last.

Key Points (via ONS):