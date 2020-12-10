UK GDP meets estimates with 0.4% in October, GBP/USD unfazed

UK GDP arrived at 0.4% MoM in Oct vs. 0.4% expected.

GBP/USD holds the lower ground below 1.3350 post-data.

The UK GDP monthly release showed that the economy expanded as expected in October, arriving at 0.4% and 1.1% previous.

Meanwhile, the Index of services (Sept) arrived at 9.7% 3M/3M vs. 14.2% prior.

The Cable keeps its range near session lows of 1.3338, little impressed by the UK growth numbers.

About UK GDP

The Gross Domestic Product released by the National Statistics is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced by the UK. The GDP is considered as a broad measure of the UK economic activity. Generally speaking, a rising trend has a positive effect on the GBP, while a falling trend is seen as negative (or bearish).