Analysts at TD Securities are in line with consensus in looking for a modest 0.1% m/m gain for UK’s October GDP.
Key Quotes
“We look for a small 0.2% increase in manufacturing activity after two months of declines, but the services sector is unlikely to add much to overall activity, so GDP growth should be fairly subdued. This sets up Q4 GDP to come in line with the BoE's forecast of 0.2% q/q.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD off the highs amid election action, ahead of UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150, off the highs as the election campaign hits the final stretch with the Conservatives remaining in the lead. UK GDP for October is due shortly.
EUR/USD edges up amid trade headlines, ahead of German figures
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, marginally higher. Markets are optimistic that the US-Sino trade war would not escalate. The German ZEW survey is expected to show better sentiment.
Forex Today: Hope for two Trump trade deals, Boris on the back foot, Fed,ECB awaited
Markets are cautiously optimistic as Soony Perdue, the US Agriculture Secretary, said that he "does not believe" that tariffs against China will be implemented on December 15. Negotiations between the world's largest economies continue ahead of the deadline. Gold and the yen are stable.
Gold: Trapped in a sideways channel
Gold is trading in a sideways manner around $1,461 per Oz in Asia. The yellow metal is trapped in a sideways channel, represented by trendlines connecting Nov. 12 and Nov. 26 lows and Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 highs.
USD/JPY: Three-week-old rising trendline keeps buyers hopeful
USD/JPY wavers around 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fib) after bouncing off near-term key support. The immediate falling resistance line restricts the upside towards 23.6% Fib. A downside break below the support line can recall sub-108 territory.