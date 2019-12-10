Analysts at TD Securities are in line with consensus in looking for a modest 0.1% m/m gain for UK’s October GDP.

Key Quotes

“We look for a small 0.2% increase in manufacturing activity after two months of declines, but the services sector is unlikely to add much to overall activity, so GDP growth should be fairly subdued. This sets up Q4 GDP to come in line with the BoE's forecast of 0.2% q/q.”