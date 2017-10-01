UK Foreign Sec Johnson: Britain is "first in line" for a trade deal with the US

The Telegraph reports comments from the British Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson, noting that Britain is "first in line" for a trade deal with the US.

After talks with Donald Trump's senior advisers, Mr. Johnson said: "Clearly, the Trump administration-to-be has a very exciting agenda of change. One thing that won't change though is the closeness of the relationship between the US and the UK.”

"We are the number two contributor to defense in Nato. We are America's principal partner in working for global security and, of course, we are great campaigners for free trade,” he added.

Further Mr. Johnson concluded, "We hear that we are first in line to do a great free trade deal with the United States. So, it's going to be a very exciting year for both our countries."