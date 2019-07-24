UK Foreign Sec. Hunt: Offered job of Defense Sec. by incoming PM Johnson but turned it down – Sky News

Sky News reports the latest comments by the UK Foreign Secretary Hunt, as he says that the incoming UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered him a job of Defense Secretary, but he turned it down.
No further details are offered on the same.
The Cable remains unperturbed by the above headlines, sticking to its recent trading range near 1.2440 region.
