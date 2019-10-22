Analysts at TD Securities note that Speaker John Bercow rejected Boris Johnson's request for another "Meaningful Vote" yesterday, so the government will press ahead with its plans to introduce the Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB) today.

Key Quotes

“There will be two key votes to watch today: the first (known as "second reading") on the Bill itself, which is likely to pass, as some MPs support passing it to allow for amendments later this week.”

“The second vote will be on the scheduling, and the government will attempt to force it through by week-end, keeping the UK on track to leave the EU by 31 October. Should this vote be rejected, an extension will become more necessary, even if a short technical one.”