UK: Focus on markets - TDS

UK: Focus on markets - TDSBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at TDS suggest that they’ll be keeping an eye on UK markets as they think that yesterday’s dovish reaction to the Ramsden and Tenreyro testimony was overdone.
Key Quotes
“With only “a majority” of MPC members looking for rates to rise in the coming months, we knew that there was a dove or two in there somewhere, and Vlieghe’s speech shortly after the September BoE meeting confirmed that it wasn’t him. So now we know that it was Ramsden who was not in that majority, while Tenreyro said that she was minded to vote for the rate increase, which is likely to still give a solid 8-1 majority in favour of a rate hike in November.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.