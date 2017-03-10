UK: Focus on construction PMI and Conservative Party’s conference - TDS

UK: Focus on construction PMI and Conservative Party’s conference - TDSBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at TDS are in line with consensus in looking for the UK construction PMI to come in unchanged at 51.1 in September.
Key Quotes
“The weakness in the manufacturing PMI yesterday points to some downside risks, giving the growing concern there about rising input prices. Today the FPC is also releasing the minutes from its last meeting, although we’re unlikely to see much market reaction there.”
“Markets might focus more closely instead on the Conservative Party conference today, with the heavy hitters Amber Rudd (10:00-12:30), David Davis (14:00-14:50) and Boris Johnson (14:50-16:00) all on today’s speaking schedule. GBP started off the quarter on a weak note yesterday, and any further political uncertainty could lead to further downward pressure.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.