UK: Focus on BoE’s agent survey – TDS

UK: Focus on BoE’s agent survey – TDSBy Sandeep Kanihama
Today we get the latest edition of the BoE’s Agents Survey and it will be the key event for UK markets, according to analysts at TDS.
Key Quotes
“Given the BoE’s belief that investment will pick up sufficiently to help offset much of the weakness in consumer spending, we’ll be watching investment intentions particularly closely. The last survey in June showed investment intentions at their highest level in two years in the manufacturing sector, and their highest level since the EU referendum in services.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.