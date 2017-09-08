UK: Focus on BoE’s agent survey – TDS

Today we get the latest edition of the BoE’s Agents Survey and it will be the key event for UK markets, according to analysts at TDS.

Key Quotes

“Given the BoE’s belief that investment will pick up sufficiently to help offset much of the weakness in consumer spending, we’ll be watching investment intentions particularly closely. The last survey in June showed investment intentions at their highest level in two years in the manufacturing sector, and their highest level since the EU referendum in services.”