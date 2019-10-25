Analysts at TD Securities point out that the EU may decide on the Article 50 extension today or possibly even Monday at an emergency summit if things are going particularly badly.

Key Quotes

“France and a few other small countries are reportedly the hold-outs as they would prefer a shorter extension of just 2-3 weeks in order to get the WAB through parliament, while most other countries are willing to grant the extension until 31 January.”

“French officials have reportedly said that they would only support the longer extension if an election were called. Meanwhile Labour Leader Corbyn may finalise today, Labour's position on PM Johnson's proposal for fresh elections.”